Entertainment of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Sarkodie gifts Kweku Styls a brand new car on his birthday

Kweku Styls got a car as a birthday present

Ghanaian rapper and Sarkcess music Chief Executive Officer Michael Owusu Addo popularly known by his stage name, Sarkodie has presented a brand new saloon car to a 4syte TV employee.



The employee, Kweku Styls who is the production manager, events manager and the editor for the urban entertainment music channel was celebrating his birthday yesterday when the presentation was made.



The car was a birthday gift gifted to Kweku Styls by the Chief Executive Officer of the TV station Ignace Hedo.



Hedo chose to make Styls’ birthday grand by giving the car to Ghana’s rap honcho Sarkodie to present to Styls as a token of reward for his hard work and dedication to the channel for the past years.



Handing over the car keys to Styls, Sarkodie thanked him for his loyalty and asked for God’s blessings for him as he is seen beaming with smiles and gratitude.



We are not sure of the exact model of the car but pictures of the front showed it is a brand new Hyundai salon car.



