Sarkodie did his one-way rap on Bob Marley's song - Blakk Rasta

Bob Marley will be rolling in his grave over Sarkodie's one-way rap that was placed along the lyrics of 'Stir It up', a song he personally wrote for his wife, this is according to Blakk Rasta.



The famous radio presenter who doubles as a reggae musician is of the strong view that Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie failed to honour Bob's legacy but rather desecrated it.



"You urinate right into the grave and walk away, laughing like a madman on heat. It hurt me so much that I decided never to talk about this issue," he said.



Speaking on his show on 3 FM, Blakk Rasta sided with talent manager, Mr Logic, who claim there was nothing special about Sarkodie's re-make of 'Stir It Up'.



Blakk Rasta rated the new project as a disaster. He said: "The thing Mr Logic said is going to bruise some ego but I'm going to bruise more ego with what am going to say.



"What Sarkodie did was nothing but a desecration of the legacy of Bob Marley. It is so shameful, what Sarkodie did is nothing but a desecration of the holy music...should I go deeper? It is like a king has been buried and you go and dig him up, and steal the gold and diamonds that he's been buried with."















