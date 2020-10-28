Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Sarkodie becomes first Ghanaian to present an award at the BET Hip Hop Awards

Rapper, Sarkodie

Sarkodie has become the first Ghanaian to present an award at the BET Hip Hop Awards.



At this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards, Sarkodie presented the award for Best International Flow category to British Ghanaian rapper, Stormzy.



Last year at the 14th BET Hip Hop Awards, Sarkodie became the first person ever to win the Best International Flow award, setting the pace for other international rappers to follow suit.



In 2012, Sarkodie also became the first Ghanaian to win the BET Award for Best International Act: Africa.



The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards is a recognition ceremony that was held on October 27, 2020, as the 15th instalment of the BET Hip Hop Awards. The nominations were announced on September 29, 2020.



Hosted by Wild ‘N Out cast members and hosts of 85 South Comedy Show podcast: Chico Bean, Karlous Miller and DC Young Fly.

