Saturday, 5 September 2020

Sarkodie appointed ambassador of the pan-african heritage world museum

Rapper Sarkodie

Ghanaian world-star rapper and multiple award winner, SARKODIE, has been appointed Ambassador for the proposed Pan African Heritage World Museum project to be launched on September 21, this year.



Appointed for his passion for Pan African unity and love for the continent and the diaspora, Sarkodie in a response to the appointment, expressed his appreciation, excitement and acceptance to be part of this historical initiative’.



The Pan African Heritage World Museum, brainchild of Honorable Kojo Yankah, founder of the African University College of Communications (AUCC), seeks to curate, preserve and communicate the history, ideals, civilization and cultural heritage of people of African descent “within a 21st century context of social, economic and political development”.



The Project has a 20-member Academic Council made up of eminent scholars from Africa and the Diaspora and a 25-member International Board of Trustees from the USA, the Caribbean, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Senegal, Cameroons, Kenya and Ghana.



The Museum, which is part of a larger 75-acre Heritage World City project including AUCC, and to be sited on Pomadze Hills, near Winneba Junction, will be launched worldwide on 21st September, 2020 via Zoom, Facebook, YouTube and other media. Sarkodie says further that he will contribute to the vision and also promote activities of the project in establishing a world class museum in Ghana’.



Founder and Originator, Hon Kojo Yankah, says “It is time the gap between the African continent and peoples of the African Diaspora is bridged through a common space to lift the pride and self-confidence of the African, particularly the youth”.



The 30 million dollar project has received endorsement from the African Union Commission, UNESCO, the Office of Diasporan Affairs at the Office of the President of Ghana, and the Association of African Universities.

