Sarkodie announces new collaboration with Kuami Eugene

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Source: universnewsroom.com
After their successes on ‘No More’, ‘Beifuor’ and ‘Honey’, Sarkodie and Kuami Eugene are about to drop yet another banger for their fans titled #HappyDay.
Sarkodie announced this collaboration via his Twitter page and asked fans to stay tuned as the song will be dropped on Sunday.
Sarkodie who announced the news in a tweet wrote, "Let’s uplift our spirits with some new music #HappyDay ... could drop any moment from now till Sunday."
The reigning Artist of the Year, Kuami Eugene is also out with a album titled "Son of Africa".
Let’s uplift our spirits with some new music ???? #HappyDay ... could drop any moment from now till Sunday ???????? pic.twitter.com/sEiU5E65R8— Sarkodie (@sarkodie) October 28, 2020
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.