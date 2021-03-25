Sarkodie and his adorable daughter Titi join the Pepsodent #Brushwithme me challenge

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: Unilever Ghana

Pepsodent recently launched its #Brushwithme campaign to commemorate World Oral Health Day. The campaign is part of Pepsodent Ghana’s efforts to educate and challenge parents and guardians to teach their children good oral health practices by setting the example of brushing their teeth together day and night.



A step in the right direction, many Ghanaian celebrities took to social media to commend Pepsodent and its latest campaign while some influential personalities, notably Sarkodie posted a video on Twitter and Instagram to show the world that indeed he takes the matter of brushing with his daughter Titi day and night seriously.



In the video, one could see Sarkodie being the doting father that he is, having a cute moment with his daughter as they bonded over the simple act of brushing their teeth.



Fans could not hold back their excitement as the video went viral and many followers attested to being influenced by the video to join the #Brushwithme challenge.



According to Pepsodent Ghana this campaign came to be after a new global research conducted showed that the global pandemic had caused a major disruption in oral care routines, especially in children. Although health and wellbeing had been reprioritized, three out of four people focused only on their physical and mental wellbeing, with many families neglecting oral health habits.



With an influential person such as Sarkodie joining the #Brushwithme train to enforce good oral habits in his home and family, it is safe to say that Pepsodent Ghana’s campaign is producing the much-needed results.



Like Sarkodie, remember to brush day and night and whenever possible, encourage your family, especially the children to brush with you and make it a fun activity now wont you? Happy brushing!