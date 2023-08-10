Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson will find a way to resolve their feud – Dr Cryme

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Darlington Agyekum popularly known as 'Dr Cryme' has stated that Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson will find a way to resolve their feud.



According to the Tema-born rapper, Sarkodie and Yvonne are mature and they are the only ones who have experienced what they told us, hence, nobody can best solve their differences other than themselves.



“Sarkodie knows his story and I think he has said it best and in the same way Yvonne Nelson knows her story so she has also said it best.



“I think in all these if anyone of them didn’t say something right they are mature people so I think that they’ll find a way to resolve it. But my good friend Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson are two mature people and they will find a way to resolve it, I know,” he told Amansan Krakye on Property FM in Cape Coast.





D.Cryme, however, praised Sarkodie's song-composing prowess.





“I think my brother is always great when it comes to composing and all that and the one facing a situation knows what they’ve gone through," he added.



