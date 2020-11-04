Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Sarkodie and Kuami Eugene finally 'interact' after political endorsement saga

Rapper Sarkodie and Afrobeat singer Kuami Eugene

Rapper Sarkodie and Afrobeat singer Kuami Eugene have interacted for the first time after the political endorsement saga.



Their new song ‘Happy Day’ which had lines in it, suggesting the rapper was endorsing Nana Addo caused a lot of discussions on the internet yesterday.



However, the rapper came out to reveal the song was not meant for Nana Addo after Nana Addo put out an appreciation post which he later deleted after Sarkodie’s correction.



Kuami Eugene on the other hand was being bashed and therefore came out to disclose he wasn’t aware of the second verse which had the political line till the day they were shooting the video.



He expressed some sort of disappointment but however in a recent post the singer seems to have gotten over it.



He shared the video on his Instagram page, which got Sarkodie commenting under the post saying they made magic, to which Kuami also replied saying 100%



Screenshot below;





