Sarkodie and Darkovibes get busy in studio for a banger

The camp of Sarkodie and Darkovibes are about to drop a music banger as the two artistes gets busy in studio.



A video spotted online shows the two working on something great.



This is the first time the two are solely working together, the other time they worked together was when Sarkodie featured La Meme Gang of which Darkovibes is part.



This latest collaboration is anticipated to be a great a record, with these two great talents coming together, much is expected from the outcome.



The video shows Darkovibes in Sarkodie’s home studio recording some verse and with his facial expression and mood it is very obvious that production is going to be a masterpiece.



