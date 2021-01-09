Sarkodie, Wendy Shay, Joey B, others make Oneplay Africa's Top Fashionable Ghanaian artists

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 January 2021
One play Africa, a brand aimed at analyzing and projecting the next in Pop, has through retrospection collated the “Top 20 Most Fashionable Ghanaian Artists” in the year 2020 using fashion elements like color, combination, body shape, balance, and rhythm, details and decorative designs.
Artists like Sarkodie, Joey B, and 17 others, the year under review (2020) brought on their fashion game with dashing photos coupled with good music and bangers. The same could be said for Joey B to mention a few.
The Lead Creative Director at One play Networks, George Wiredu Duah, commented:
“An artist is not all about his music but his image as well. In our part of the world, we hardly celebrate artists who take time out and spend money on their image. At Oneplay Networks, we want talents to know that we celebrate all the hard work they put into their brand-building hence the #OneplayMosfa; an honorary platform to encourage Talents to keep on with their brand image. For us at One play Networks, we are here to celebrate not just music but the culture of the talent that is why we say we are the next and to be the next we here to project the next in pop.
Congratulations to all talents listed in the Oneplay Mosfa.”
The list below is the various categories or artists and how fashionable they were in the year 2020.
Rap Male:
Sarkodie
Medikal
Manifest
JoeyB
Quamina Mp
Okyeame Kwame
Bosom Pyung
Kweku Smoke
Rap Female:
Freda Rhymz
Eno Barony
Eazzy
Singer Male:
Kidi
Kinaata
Mr. Drew
King Promise
Singer Female:
Wendy Shay
Mz Vee
Efya
Adina
Sister Derby
