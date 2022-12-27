Sarkodie, Stonebwoy move Anne Sophie Avé to tears

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian music stars Sarkodie and Stonebwoy have moved the former French ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Avé, to uncontrollable tears.



In a video circulating on social media, the former French diplomat is seen among the massive crowd at the 2022 Rapperholic X Concert.



The organising artiste Sarkodie came on stage performing his record ‘Strength of a Woman’ from his 2019 'Black Love' album. When the chorus started, Stonebwoy’s voice was heard live. He soon joined Sarkodie on stage. The audience went ecstatic as they sang along in shouts.



A camera focusing on Ms Avé captured her visibly overcome with emotion. Several times, she desperately covered her mouth trying to hold back an audible cry, it appeared, as she wet her cheeks with tears.



With her was media executive Bola Ray who looking on and singing the chorus of the song, hugged her to perhaps comfort her.



Behind the diplomat was entertainment entrepreneur and politician Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu.



Nicknamed Akosua, and the founder of the Akosua Fund, she has posted the Kobby Kyei-tagged video on her Twitter with a caption which reads: “This is it @sarkodie x @stonebwoy.”



On Saturday, December 24, 2022, she tweeted a photo of Sarkodie and Stonebwoy hugging each other at the Bhim Concert.



She captioned it with the words: "This is a moment I dreamed of ever since #AccraInParis. My most emotional Christmas present [gift emoji]. I love you guys so much. Simply thank you [blue heart emoji]."



From her tweet, the reason for her emotional reaction to Rapperholic X, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), Sunday, December 25, is obvious. She had been wanting to see the two BET award-winners publicly reconcile and perform together since April when she had them on the bill for her 'Accra in Paris Concert' in Paris, France.







Though they were on the same stage, they did not perform together.



Sarkodie, alias Landlord, and Stonebwoy, alias 1Gad, formerly frequent collaborators, had become alienated since 2020 when Stonebwoy allegedly assaulted Sarkodie's manager Angel Town at a rehearsal for the 'Black Love' virtual concert.







At the 2022 Bhim Concert, the organising artiste 1Gad was surprised by the Landlord, while he was on stage performing their 2014 megahit collaboration 'Baafira'.



Ms Avé arrived in Ghana, per a tweet by Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei who received her at the Kotoka International Airport Terminal 3, that night, Friday, December 23.



She would later witness the two display their renewed solidarity two days later at Sarkodie's 10th anniversary of the annual Rapperholic concert. She was moved to tears. It was a dream come true.