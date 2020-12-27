Entertainment of Sunday, 27 December 2020

Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy lose number 1 song in 2020 to Kuami Eugene

Oneplay Africa has collated the top 20 hits in the year 2020 airing on their YouTube channel.



The year 2020 because of most of its irregularities got some of life’s machineries on hold. However, musicians kept the world educated and entertained through the various corona songs and other songs. Ghanaian artists were no different.



Oneplay Africa is dedicated to promoting and supporting the entertainment industry and especially the music industry around the world has through a rigorous but trusted process put together songs that made massive waves in Ghana the year 2020 under review.



The Lead Creative Director at Onepaly networks, George Wiredu Duah, commented that: "2020 has been a difficult year but music won, every single song released in 2020 is already a winner. This top 20 list is just a way oneplay is announcing its music platform called one music."



Check the list below:



Top 20 hits of 2020



1. Kuami Eugene - Open Gate

2. Keche No Dulling ft Kuami Eugene

3. Kidi - Enjoyment

4. Stonebwoy - Putuu

5. Sarkodie - Happy Day ft Kuami Eugene

6. Kidi - Say cheese

7. King Promise - SISA

8. Darko Vibes - Inna Song ft King Promise

9. Yaw Tog - Sore ft O’Kenneth, Jay bhad, Reggie

10. Kofi Kinaata - Behind the scenes

11. DopeNation - Thank God

12. MzVee - Baby

13. Dead Peepol - Otan hunu

14. Fameye - Long Life ft Kwesi arthur

15. MR. Drew - Later ft Kelvynboy

16. Kofi Jamar - Ekorso ft Yaw Tog and YPee

17. Kweku Flick- Money

18. Yaa Pono - 1997

19. Kelvynboy- Momo

20. Stonebwoy - Nominate ft Keri Hilson



Also commenting on the list and the process of collation, the producer, Eric Toscar of the Oneplay Top20 hits said: "There has been so many hit songs in the year 2020 and putting together just 20 of them was very difficult to do however through following the statistics from the streets, online and on radio Tv the team was able to narrow it down serving Ghanaians with the top 20 hits songs in the year 2020."

