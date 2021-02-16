Music of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Starr FM

Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Kwesi Arthur, others among Top 100 African musicians for 2021

Pan-African entertainment TV Channel, WatsUp TV, and PR & rating agency, Avance Media have announced the inaugural list of the Top 100 African Musicians for 2021.



The list which features musicians from 26 African countries has notable names such as Angelique Kidjo, Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Mohammed Mounir, Cassper Nyovest, Khaligrapgh Jones, Sarkodie, and other musicians who continue to blaze the trail for African arts and have set the pace for the next generation to follow.



The list features 18 Females, 9 groups, and 73 males with Nigerian act Rema being the youngest at age 20 and Egypt’s Mohammed Mounir being the oldest at age 66.



Nigeria leads with 26 representatives followed by Ghana with 10 musicians, Cote D’Ivoire with 7, and South Africa with 6 musicians.



Speaking about the list, ABD Traore CEO of WatsUp TV noted that, this annual list is focused on throwing the spotlight on African musicians with the highest impact in the industry and pays attention to their expedient career success, brand value, digital impact, and continental outlook.



He also noted that this publication precedes several engagements honourees will be involved in to celebrate their work and the crafts they have gifted the continent.



In celebration of excellence and career success, MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah describes these musicians as the best Collective of African ambassadors showcasing to the world what the continent has to offer musically.



WatsUp TV is a 24-hour digital and satellite entertainment music Television Channel made for the Pan-African Bi-Lingual community and also aired on various television channels across Africa.



Avance Media is Africa’s Leading Rating and Public Relations Agency focused on creating varied content for the Global Market.



Below is the list of the 2021 Top 100 African musicians arranged alphabetically.



2Baba



Adekunle Gold



AKA



Ali Kiba



Amr Diab



Angélique Kidjo



Ariel Sheney



Azaya



Bebe Cool



Burna Boy



C4 Pedro



Calema



Cassper Nyovest



Charlotte Dipanda



Cheb Khaled



Cleo Ice Queen



Daphne



Davido



Diamond Platnumz



DJ Kerozen



Eddy Kenzo



Eric Geso



Fally Ipupa



Falz



Fanicko



Fatoumata Diawara



Ferré Gola



Fireboy DML



Floby



H-Art the Band



Harmonize



Iba One



Ibtissam Tiskat



Ihab Amir



Innoss’B



JoeBoy



Khaligraph Jones



Kidi



Kiff No Beat



King Promise



Kizz Daniel



Knowless Butera



Kuami Eugene



Kwesi Arthur



Ladysmith Black Mambazo



Latifa



Locko



Magasco



Magic System



Master KG



Mayorkun



Meddy



Medikal



Mohamed Mounir



Mohamed Ramadan



Mr Bow



Mr Eazi



Mr P



Naira Marley



Nasty C



Navy Kenzo



Nyashinski



Olamide



Omah Lay



Omar Kamal



Patoranking



Phyno



R2Bees



Rayvanny



Rema



Rema Namakula



Rudeboy



Saad Lamjarred



Safarel Obiang



Salma Rachid



Samira Said



Sarkodie



Sauti Sol



Serge Beynaud



Sha Sha



Shatta Wale



Sho Madjozi



Sidiki Diabaté



Simi



Sista Afia



Soolking



Soul Bangs



Stanley Enow



Stonebwoy



Suspect 95



Tamer Hosny



Tekno



Tems



Teni



Tiwa Savage



Toofan



Viviane Chidid



Wizkid



Yemi Alade



Zlatan