Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, Burna Boy, Davido & Drake are most streamed artists on Spotify in Ghana

Entertainment of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Drake, Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, Burna Boy and Davido are the most streamed artists on Spotify in Ghana.



The list is based on statistics provided by the world’s biggest music and audio streaming service a month after it finally became available in Ghana, and other African countries.



Drake took the number 1 spot followed by Sarkodie and Kwesi Arthur who came in second and third respectively. Burna Boy came in fourth followed by DaVido.



In a related development, the most-streamed track in the country over the past month was “Agyeiwaa” by O’Kenneth, reggie and City Boy, followed by Kwesi Arthur and Joeboy “Baajo” and Yaw Tog, Kwesi Arthur, and Stormzy’s “Sore” (Remix).



“Sincerely Accra,” a podcast featuring opinions of Accra-based residents on various topics is the most popular podcast for Ghanaians, followed by Adekunle Tolulope’s inspirational podcast, “Articulate One”, and “The Joe Rogan Experience”. “TED Talks Daily” and the “Joel Osteen Podcast” are also top of the list.



Residents of Accra, Kumasi, Bawku, Kintampo, and Tema account for the most Spotify streams in Ghana.



Top-streamed artists:



Drake

Sarkodie

Kwesi Arthur

Burna Boy

DaVido

Top-streamed songs:



City Boy, O’Kenneth, reggie – AGYEIWAA

Kwesi Arthur, Joeboy – Baajo

Kwesi Arthur, Stormzy, Yaw Tog – Sore (Remix)

DaVido, Stonebwoy – Activate

Joey B, Sarkodie – COLD

Most popular playlists:



Hot Hits Ghana

African Heat

Today’s Top Hits

+233 Bars

RapCaviar

Top podcasts:



Sincerely Accra

Articulate One

The Joe Rogan Experience

TED Talks Daily

Joel Osteen Podcast

Top streaming cities on Spotify:



Accra

Kumasi

Bawku

Kintampo

Tema



Data based on Spotify user consumption between 23rd February and 22nd March 2021.