Entertainment of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene perform ‘Happy Day’ song, shout ‘Nana Toaso’

play videoSarkodie and Kuami Eugene performing together at the 'Hero Concert' in Accra

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene pulled up an unexpected performance when they both performed their controversial ‘Happy Day’ song together for the first time.

Performing at Kuami Eugene’s ‘Hero concert’ held in Accra, the two were captured singing that particular portion of the song that was perceived as an endorsement for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because of the lyrics which is interpreted;

“We all spoke against the dumsor and the high inflation rate and so if these have been solved at the moment with Ghanaians also enjoying free SHS, then all I can say is that Nana Akufo-Addo should continue for another four years.”

The charged crowd on the other hand could not help but sing along to the song in a ‘chorus-like’ manner amidst wild cheers.

Notwithstanding, the song has created a lot of buzz since its release as it has been tagged as a campaign song for the New Patriotic Party.

Although both musicians have denied any form of political affiliation of the song to the NPP, others think it might be a well-orchestrated plan to promote the song barely 24hours after release, it has since become the talk of the town.

Watch the video below





