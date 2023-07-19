Sarkodie, King Promise to headline DMV Party In The Park 2023

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Source: George Britton, Contributor

The organizers of DMV Party in the Park have finally unveiled the star-studded lineup for the second installment of the much-anticipated festival.



Set against the backdrop of the picturesque Joseph Hensley Park, Alexandra Virginia, the festival is slated for Sunday (July 23) from 12:00 noon to 9:00 PM.



Known for its eclectic mix of musical genres and unforgettable performances, the annual festival, produced by BTL Africa and Starbuzz Media, has become an iconic cultural phenomenon, attracting attendees from across the globe, following a successful maiden edition.



The 2023 edition promises to be no different, as a diverse range of artists from various genres are set to grace the festival's iconic stage.



In a statement released, the organizers emphasized their commitment to creating an unforgettable experience for attendees.



"We are thrilled to present the incredible lineup for DMV Party In The Park 2023, a celebration of music, art, and community. The festival has always been a platform for artistic exploration and innovation. This year's lineup embodies the spirit of discovery, with a careful selection of artists from a wide range of genres. We are proud to bring together musicians who represent various styles and perspectives, ensuring a truly inclusive and diverse experience for all."



"Beyond the incredible music, DMV Party In The Park offers a one-of-a-kind experience that blends art, culture, and community. Attendees can expect awe-inspiring art installations, delectable culinary offerings, and a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates the spirit of togetherness," the statement added.



Topping the bill for the one-day festival's performances is Ghanaian rap heavyweight Sarkodie, renowned for his innovative soundscapes and haunting lyrics. Joining him is Afrobeats-highlife crooner, King Promise, known for his powerful vocals and captivating stage presence.



In addition to the headliners, DMV Party in the Park 2023 will feature a plethora of talented DJ from various genres, including Afrobeats, Amapiano, hip-hop, electronic, and alternative rock. Attendees can expect performances by sensational figures in the disk jockey fraternity, such as DJ Rozay, DJ Teabee, DJ Akuaa, DJ Aroma, DJ K.O, DJ Blast, DJ MicSmith, DJ Mix Master Berto and many others.



Apart from the musical performances, the festival will feature immersive art installations, culinary delights, games, and a vibrant atmosphere, making it a truly unique experience for festival-goers.