Sarah Sings to suprise fans, worshipers with songs from new album at mega concert

Music of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

US-based Ghanaian Gospel artiste Sarah Sings has announced her debut concert and album release dates. According to the 'Good God' hitmaker, the concert Qavah will feature some of the country’s best musicians performing on the night.



She said “I can’t wait for everyone to experience my first ever concert comes September 23rd in Delaware. I am particularly excited because I get to release my debut album on the night. It is going to be an amazing time in the presence of God.”



She added that to make the night complete, she will be joined by some of her friends in ministry for the event.



“I’m blessed to have great ministers to embark on this project with me.My brother Pastor Denzel, musicians Minister Tomi, Rev. Graceman, Celestin Donkor, Pastor Allen, and Minister Millicent will all be ministering on the night”.



Qavah is an annual gathering of people from all nations, ethnicities, denominations, and backgrounds to seek the Lord in an atmosphere of worship and praise. The goal of the program is that many will be revived, renewed, refreshed, and charged to take on their Kingdom assignments.



QAVAH is a Hebrew word meaning to "gather together in expectation, waiting patiently, hoping for, and expecting'. The name is inspired by Isaiah 40:31...



"But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, not faint"



As we seek God in an atmosphere of Worship and waiting; He will give us the strength to continue on in our various assignments and callings. It is my desire, prayer and hope that many will come and encounter God; receive from him and be transformed by HIM at QAVAH.



Sarah Sings is the vision bearer, convener, and host of Qavah. She is an ordained minister of God who is greatly motivated with the desire to see her ministrations inspire the world to worship God, be lifted and filled with the Glory of God.



Sarah pours her heart and soul into all her songs with the hopes of bringing encouragement, hope, joy and faith to everyone who listens to her music and experiences her ministrations. Together with other ministers appointed and charged with this assignment, Sarah hopes to empower many to rise up and fulfill their God given assignments.



The maiden edition of "QAVAH -the waiting" is set to take place on September 23rd, 2023 in Dalaware USA.