Sankofa series: George Quaye - The unsung hero in the arts space

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

When it comes to the arts space in Ghana, few names can match the versatility and influence of George Quaye.



He has excelled in various creative fields such as acting, media, event production, and communications.



He is a visionary who has initiated and supported several projects and initiatives that have contributed to the development and promotion of the arts in Ghana.



Let’s delve into the man and what makes him tick.



George Quaye, also known as GQ or Aboagye, started his artistic journey as a child actor, when he played the role of Ghana's former president, Jerry John Rawlings, in a mock Commonwealth Summit on the "Kyekyekule Kids" TV show.



He later joined David Dontoh's "Kozi Kozi" theatre company, where he auditioned for the "Taxi Driver" series and landed one of the five lead roles.



There, he also learned other aspects of production, such as scriptwriting, editing, and directing.



He then pursued his academic studies at the University of Ghana, where he obtained a bachelor's degree in Theatre Arts with Film and Dance Studies and a master's degree in Communication Studies.



He also honed his skills as a radio presenter, voice-over artist, and copywriter.







In 2006, George Quaye joined the Multiple Concepts Group (Charterhouse Productions) as a copywriter and rose to become the Senior Events Producer/Director and Head of Media, Brands, and Communications.



It was at Charterhouse that George Quaye became a household name, almost everyone vested in the creative arts space would recall the deep but sonorous voice, glazed with eloquence and mastery of the English language.



His experience and involvement in many major events in Ghana include the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Miss Malaika Ghana, MTN Hitmaker, and Ghana Rocks Music Concert.



He also ventured into media and entertainment, hosting an entertainment talk show called "The Pundit" on GHOne TV from 2012 to 2019.



He then moved to Multimedia, where he hosted The Late Night Express and Showbiz A to Z on Joy 99.7 FM. He left multimedia in 2023 to focus on his agency, Image Bureau.



In 2020, George Quaye resigned from Charterhouse Productions in January 2020 to start his agency, Image Bureau.



Under Image Bureau, George Quaye headed many projects, including “A Detective Calls," “Run For Your Wife,” and more recently, a rendition of “The Gods Are Not To Blame,” which is arguably the biggest and most positively reviewed stage play in the past few years.



It’s not surprising that in November 2023, he was appointed as the Artistic Director-in-Residence of the National Theatre of Ghana, where he is expected to provide leadership and expertise for the National Drama Company and produce quality and innovative plays for the theatre.



In a 2023 interview, George Quaye, now president of the Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG) highlighted the pivotal role of theatre in the success story of various national tourism projects like the “Year of Return.”



Highlighting the importance of the creative space, he said, "There is nothing that has identified us as a people more than theatre. It showcases our tradition; I don't know where anybody can negate this. It is the best and we must appreciate the space."



He has also been a staunch activist in the creative arts sector in Ghana and has made rampant calls for the government to honour various projects including the National Theatre and the Drama Studio at the School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana.



In an open letter in 2023, George Quaye pleaded with the president to see to the deteriorating state of the facility.



“The Efua Sutherland Drama Studio was once a beacon of artistic expression, a space where creativity thrived, and where generations of talented individuals honed our skills in music, dance, and theatre arts. Its importance extended beyond the academic realm, as it served as a hub for cultural exchange, community engagement, and artistic collaboration. However, the current state of this once-vibrant institution is disheartening,” he wrote.



With these and many more achievements to come, there’s no doubt that George Quaye has been a creative force in the art space for over two decades and has left a lasting impact on Ghana's entertainment industry.



