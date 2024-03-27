Sankofa Series: The E.T.S. Drama Studio - A stepping stone to greatness

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Before the National Theatre, there was the Efua Theodora Sutherland (E.T.S.) Drama Studio. The studio's proximity to the main entrance of the premier university is symbolic of its profound impact. Positioned there, it symbolizes an entrance to a realm of boundless imagination and creativity.



The studio, although small in size, has birthed and nurtured dozens of minds who have gone on to become stars in the creative and literary space in Ghana.



But the story of the E.T.S. Drama Studio cannot be told without learning about the story of its founder, the legendary Efua Sutherland.



Efua Theodora Sutherland: A beacon of Ghanaian literature and theatre



Born on the sunny shores of Cape Coast in Ghana on June 27, 1924, Efua Sutherland grew to become a luminary in the world of literature and theatre.



Her life's journey was marked by her profound contributions as a playwright, poet, teacher, and children's author.



Sutherland's academic journey took her from the Teacher Training College in Ghana to the hallowed halls of Homerton College, Cambridge, and the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies.



Upon her return to Accra, she became a cornerstone of Ghana's literary scene, helping establish the literary magazine ‘Okyeame’ and founded the Experimental Theatre in 1958, which later evolved into the Ghana Drama Studio in 1961.



Her directorial prowess shone through as she led the University of Ghana’s travelling theatre group.



The drama studio became a platform for her plays, including the renowned 'Foriwa' (1962), a narrative intertwining new ways with old traditions, and 'Edufa' (1967), a play inspired by Euripides' 'Alcestis'. Her storytelling drama, 'The Marriage of Anansewa', graced the stage in 1975.



The E.T.S. Drama Studio







Sutherland's vision for nurturing young talent led to the establishment of the Drama Studio as a haven for writers crafting stories for children. It soon blossomed into a training ground for Ghanaian playwrights.



Sutherland herself penned several works for children, including the rhythm play 'Vulture! Vulture!' and 'Tahinta' (both in 1968), and pictorial essays 'Playtime in Africa' (1960) and 'The Roadmakers' (1961).



The first director to helm this institution was none other than Joe de Graft, a luminary in Ghanaian drama who later graced the silver screen alongside Sidney Poitier and Michael Caine in the 1975 cinematic masterpiece, The Wilby Conspiracy.



While the National Theatre was under construction, the Ghana Drama Studio found a new home at the University of Ghana at Legon. It was meticulously rebuilt as a replica of the original Drama Studio.



Upon her passing on January 21, 1996, the studio was renamed the Efua Sutherland Drama Studio in honor of the legendary author.



Currently nestled within the University of Ghana, the E.T.S. Drama Studio is a versatile space dedicated to research, workshops, and performances.



It caters to the academic disciplines of Music, Dance Studies, and Theatre Arts, and extends its services to other organizations within and outside the university.



The studio's architecture is a harmonious blend of Western and African arts, featuring a proscenium stage and an arena, or theatre in the round, a staple in African storytelling where the audience becomes part of the performance.



The exterior design greets visitors with a stool symbolizing "Akwaaba" (welcome in the Akan language), and it also boasts an open-air auditorium, a unique feature in Ghana.



Under the stewardship of a head of administration, the studio can accommodate 400 spectators and is equipped with a sound and lighting booth, a scenic design room, changing and restrooms, costume rooms, a snack bar, and a ticket office.



It also houses two costume units, one for the departments and another for the resident theatre group, ‘Abibigoromma’.



Over the years, the E.T.S. Drama Studio has been a major staple of the School of Performing Arts at the University of Ghana.



Young minds, full of dreams and aspirations, have penned and brought to fruition plays, sounds, and effects, either adapted, renditioned or original.



Some plays even found their way to the grand stages of the National Theatre.







In all, the School of Performing Arts and the E.T.S. Drama Studio have boasted several impactful individuals, including the legendary Prof Martin Okyere Owusu, and playwrights George Quaye and Fiifi Coleman.



Many more fresh, young minds have continued to get sharpen their skills at the Studios, and many more will.



But one thing to note; the E.T.S. Drama Studio stands as a testament to Efua Sutherland's enduring legacy in the realm of Ghanaian literature and theatre.



