Sandra Ankobiah bemoans singlehood amid record 8 billion people on earth

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian socialite and lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has bemoaned being without a devoted romantic partner.



She said this on Twitter today, Tuesday 15 November 2022.



"…and I still can’t get a man. Smh [shaking my head]," she exclaimed in a caption atop a picture depicting the record 8 billion population of the world.



In response, award-winning disk jockey, DJ Mic Smith, said: "Be like your spec node;" to wit, "Seems your type of man is super rare."



Ms Ankobiah sighed in acknowledgement: "Hmm. Asem ooo."



It is not clear if Sandra said the above in jest.



In the past, however, the media personality and founder of the Women's Institute, has been rumoured to be dating rapper Omar Sterling, alias Paedae.



Earlier this year, Moesha Budoung, another socialite, insinuated Ms Ankobiah was seeing her uncle and hoped they would officially tie the knot.



A projection from the United Nations (UN) today informed the world that earth's human population has grown by 1 billion in the last 12 years.



“This unprecedented growth is due to the gradual increase in human lifespan owing to improvements in public health, nutrition, personal hygiene and medicine. It is also the result of high and persistent levels of fertility in some countries,” the UN statement read.