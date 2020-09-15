You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 09 15Article 1059979

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 September 2020

Samuel L Jackson works with Ghanaian in new documentary series

Samuel L Jackson and Afua Hirsch filming Ensalved Samuel L Jackson and Afua Hirsch filming Ensalved


Slavery is one of the unfortunate historical events that have shaped African countries.

The effects of slavery are still felt to date.

The new documentary series called “Enslaved” from Samuel L Jackson and UK based Ghanaian Afua Hirsch details the story of slavery in Africa.

Though much has been told about the stories of those who were captured in Africa and what they were subjected to when they landed in America and other colonial settlements, little is known about those who perished at sea.

Parts of the series were filmed in Gabon and Ghana, two countries that were unfortunately, slave ports.

A new documentary series called "Enslaved" from Samuel L Jackson and UK based Ghanaian Afua Hirsch is detailing the stories of the atrocities the stolen Africans endured at sea.

ies of the atrocities the stolen Africans endured at sea.

