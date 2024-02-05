Sammy Soso: DJ Juls points out Ghanaian record producer who created Grammy-winning 'Water' by Tyla

Entertainment of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Attention has been drawn to the producer of a 2023 viral hit, Water, which just won a Grammy for its singer.



Tyla of South Africa was honoured at the 66th Grammy Awards as the first-ever winner of the new Best African Music Performance trophy.



What is fascinating is, according to Recording Academy member, star producer and DJ Juls, the producer for Water was a Ghanaian professionally called Sammy Soso. He explained, prior to Water, Sammy had a Grammy nomination from yesteryear.



“By the way! Ghana actually won a Grammy tonight! The producer for @Tyllaaaaaaa record is Ghanaian! @SammySoSo!! So make sure you show love and respect! He’s been working and grafting! He’s Grammy nominated already,” Juls wrote on X, Monday, February 5, 2024.



Water, an R&B song with unmissable Afrobeats and Amapiano influence, became a fiery sensation upon release in July 2023. It rose onto the top 10 list on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart due to its "build in all three contributing metrics – streaming, radio airplay and sales" in the United States.



Though it made a historical entry onto the top 10 list on the Billboard Hot 100 in November 2023, Water later dropped, but at publication time, the bedroom mood-setter is at number 11 on the competitive multi-genre chart and rising.



Water was released under FAX Records and a Sony Music division, Epic Records.



Meanwhile, together, Sammy Soso and Tyla stand another chance at a win at the 2024 BRIT Awards.



The Ghanaian-British Sammy Soso has credits on critically acclaimed Afrobeats projects like Wizkid's Made In Lagos and Omah Lay's Boy Alone.



DJ, songwriter, vocal and record producer Samuel Awuku, often called Sammy Soso, Starboy Sammy or Sammy Made It, was first nominated for a Grammy in 2021 (Best Global Music Album), owing to his work on Wizkid's Made In Lagos.



Sammy's latest work with Tyla, Truth Or Dare, is on her debut self-titled EP.



