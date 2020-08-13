You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 08 13Article 1033261

Sammy Kay awarded for his immense contribution to Ghanaian media

Sammy Kay runs the news website sammykaymedia.com Sammy Kay runs the news website sammykaymedia.com


Ghanaian Blogger Samuel Kumah popularly known as SammyKay in showbiz circles has recieved a citation of recognition and appreciation from the Ghana Innovation Awards for his effort and selfless contribution to the media landscape.

Through dint of hardwork, SammyKay Media has carved a niche as a top provider and expert in social media marketing services and a vibrant social media growing brand managing social media handles for numerous corporate and non-corporate reputable organisations.

As part of its core mandate, Ghana Innovation Award is aimed at appreciating the current generation of youth in diverse fields and SammyKay of SammyKay Media has been recognised for his passion, hardwork and dedication towards the media.


