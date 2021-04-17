You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 17Article 1234999

Sammy Gyamfi begs president Akufo-Addo to pardon Akuapem Poloo

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has described the 90-day jail term handed down to actress Akuapem Poloo as harsh and high-handed. 

In a Facebook post, Gyamfi said the sentence is too harsh and high-handed although Akuapem Poloo was sentenced on her own plea.

“The sentence given to @IamAkuapemPoloo is very harsh and high-handed. Given the fact that she is a first offender, pleaded guilty and showed remorse, a non-custodial sentence would have been appropriate. Sad! I pray @NAkufoAddo remits her sentence or pardons her. #FreeAkuapemPoloo”.




Rosemond Brown, as the actress is originally named, was jailed by the Accra Circuit Court on Friday for posting a nude photo of herself with her seven-year-old son last year.

But, Mr Gyamfi said he hopes President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo remits her sentence, a call that has been made by a wide cross-section of Ghanaians who expressed surprise at the custodial sentence the court handed down.

