Samira Bawumia will win a ‘fashion face-off’ between first and second ladies all over the world - Charlie Dior

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's Second Lady, Mrs. Samira Bawumia, is known for her exceptional and delectable sense of style, and this assertion has been re-echoed after popular fashion critic, Charlie Dior, chanced on one of her pictures on social media.



Samira Bawumia’s outfit to the 6th March Independence Day parade caught Charlie Dior’s fancy and he opened up on his hidden admiration for her fashion prowess.



The Second Lady wore a magenta-purple kente outfit, paired with a headwrap and a clutch. She accessorized the look with a pair of diamond earrings and bracelets.



This particular look turned heads on Twitter during the Independence Day parade.



Charlie Dior, while doing a proper analysis of the outfit, eulogized the second lady for being consistent with her glam anytime she made a public appearance.



He extolled Samira Bawumia’s fashion sense over that of all other ‘first and second ladies’ in the world.



“The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, showed up on our timeline in this gorgeous look. This is how you represent the culture. This is how you represent your region and your entire country. When it comes to the Second Lady, one thing you cannot take away from her is her style.



"She is telling us she can dress and still perform her national duties. We need to have a fashion face-off between first and second ladies in the world, and Samira will win hands down,” he stated during his YouTube show.



Dior also commended Mrs. Bawumia for effortlessly exuding modesty while being attractive at the same time.



“I don’t understand how she does this but she manages to cover up and still be very sultry at the same time. That is talent, that is a skill. The headwrap, the shape and length of the dress, the texture, the silhouette, everything is just perfect. She killed the dress!” he added.



Watch the video below:





EB/BB