Samira Bawumia’s smashing outfit to the swearing-in ceremony sets social media on fire

Mrs. Samira Bawumia as usual did not fail to disappoint as she was captured in a fabulous outfit at the swearing-in ceremony of her husband, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



She was adorned in a green beaded kente outfit which carefully defined her curves with a matching green scarf and nose mask put together by popular Ghanaian fashion brand, Pistis GH.



Social media users after paying close attention to her style of dressing in a picture that has gone viral could not help but drool over Mrs. Bawumia with some comments written below:



“2nd Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Hajia Samira Bawumia. Always spot on!



“This woman erh! Dr.Bawumia winning on and off the field. Samira Bawumia looking awesome,”



“This woman makes everything beautiful,”



“I admire the Fashion sense of SAMIRA BAWUMIA. She is always on point. This is WOMAN,”



The wife of Ghana’s Vice-President (Dr Mahamudu Bawumia), is one of the fashion-forward people in the political world of Ghana.



The beautiful mother of four was adjudged Style Icon of 2017 at the third edition of the Glitz Style Awards.



Her style of fashion is modest, simple and always with a touch of sophistication as constantly seen in her headbands and usually long-sleeved clothes.



Read more comments from social media with regards to Samira Bawumia's outfit below





