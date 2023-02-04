Samini to perform at Black History Festival in the USA

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 February 2023

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Samini would join several Ghanaians and Africans in the diaspora for the second edition of the Black History Festival to be staged in the USA.



The Black History Festival is an initiative dedicated to celebrating the strong ties between the Governments of the United States of America and the African Union member states.



The second edition of the event was officially launched on December 16, 2022, at the Africa Trade House in Accra, Ghana.



Speaking at the media engagement in Accra on January 31, 2023, the Coordinator of the Black History Festival, Mr Stephen Selasie Asuo disclosed that Ghana’s award-winning dancehall musician, Samini has been billed to perform.



“We will be having some of our entertainers from USA and Ghana. We will be having Samini who will be performing alongside some other musicians,” he stated.



Organizers of the event have also disclosed that a Black History Makers award has been introduced as part of the event.



“The closing ceremony which will be the Black History Makers awards is a new innovation to the Black History Festival. We will elect critical contributors to USA-Ghana relations who deserve to win the award,” Stephen Selasie Asuo said.



The second edition of BHF will be held in Columbus, Ohio-USA, from February 15 – 18, 2023, promising to be an opportunity for stakeholders to have a common platform to commemorate the heritage, arts, culture, trade, leadership, and innovation of Africa in the history of the United States of America.



