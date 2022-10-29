Samini swims against the economic tide with a new sunny, balmy tune

Entertainment of Saturday, 29 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Reggae/dancehall legend Samini Dagaati has released a new tune titled ‘Be Alright’.



The song comes during a time of harsh economic conditions in Ghana.



Before its release on Tuesday, 25 October 2022, the Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur referenced it in a Facebook post written in the form of a letter and addressed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In the Sunday, October 23 letter, the artiste born Emmanuel Andrews Samini expressed worry and regret supporting Nana Akufo-Addo to win the 2016 presidential election.



“Dear @NAkufoAddo [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] I supported you to bring change and stability. I believed in the vision and your concept of change! But with 2 [more] years to go, my soul bleeds,” Samini bemoaned.



He added: “Our investments wash away daily as the dollar openly whips our cedi. Your people are crying. We cannot pretend all is well.”



Before reminding president Akufo-Addo that he begged Ghanaian voters to be given the mandate Mr Samini who is currently the Student Representative Council (SRC) president at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) noted, in hope, that: “God has blessed Ghana with” the “ability to stare difficulty right in the face and say, it will ‘Be Alright’ [prayer emojis].”



“Ghana must work again!” he strongly stated and bemoaned: “The indiscipline in high and low places of government must be checked.”



“We go keep hope alive and continue to soldier on,” he encouraged his 1.2 million Facebook fans. “What’s a man without hope? We can only continue to pray for a better tomorrow. To all my high graders out there, I say it again: We will ‘Be Alright!!!’ [fire emojis].”



He attached the cover art for the song to the post.



On Thursday, 27 October 2022, the multiple award-winning singer shared the official music video for ‘Be Alright’ with fans on YouTube. It displays happy times at sea on a speed boat with a cosmopolitan group, as the artiste waves the flag of Ghana. There are other scenes of children playing football in the sand and in yet another scene, he spends time with a woman who plays his lover in the video.



It’s a feel-good reggae song that opens with the words: “I’ve got life so I know I’m blessed. I step into my day with minimum stress. Give thanks for life because today is a gift and tomorrow is a wish; no man can predict.”



In the 3-minute and 31-second song, the High-Grade Family boss also noted the harsh times being experienced by Ghanaians and people around the world: “These days not so easy…” but stressed in the chorus: “I know everything’s gonna be alright. We gonna be alright.”



The official statement from Samini who is also, by the power of the Wa paramount chief, the Pibilii Naa (King of the Rocks) reads: “’Be Alright’ is the first single from my ‘Sticks n Locs’ EP. I wrote this song to promote gratitude and good vibes and to tell anyone who listens that there is always light at the end of the tunnel. Every situation or struggle that you find yourself in is usually only as bad as you think it is. Faith and love always, Samini.”