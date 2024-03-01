'Samini reaped what he sowed' – Iwan on Samini-Sarkodie collaboration saga

Entertainment of Friday, 1 March 2024

Ghanaian singer, Iwan, has waded into Samini and Sarkodie's feud.



It can be recalled that sometime in 2023, the High Grade Music boss called out Sarkodie for refusing to feature in his song.



However, sharing his two cents on the development, Iwan opines that Samini deserves every bit of the treatment he received from Sarkodie while recounting instances he went through similar ordeals.



“Samini is one of the persons I’m talking about. In the beginning, he was one of those artistes we chased for a collabo and he never gave us [one] until I became big. He had then seen that, even without his collabo, I was determined and progressing,” Iwan divulged in an interview with Accra FM.



“Now see as someone has done it to him,” he noted, emphasizing, also, it is only natural to reap what one sows “in this world,” He continued.



Iwan, however, outlined reasons A-list artistes do not collaborate often.



The Reggae/Dancehall singer said artistes, particularly great lyrists, have a great sense of pride, and as such, are only interested in collaborating with people similar to them.



Iwan also said collaborations usually never happen due to the fear that the guest act could outperform the host.



He said the concern is usually about who will have “the sickest verse” and “who would take over.”



The 'Thanks & Praise' hitmaker decried this “competition mindset” which he said is not typical of him.



Iwan also recalled, that during his early career days to date, almost every artiste had been “fighting for power, authority, territory, domain, rulership, kingship and so on.”



Doing the opposite, he noted, “I dispersed the energy, and didn’t keep my energy to myself and my fans know it.”