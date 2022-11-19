Samini rants over ‘wack’ official Black Stars World Cup song

Entertainment of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Ghanaian reggae-dancehall musician, Samini, has taken to social media to vent his displeasure over King Promise’s newly composed official Black Stars World Cup song.



King Promise teamed up with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to release the official Ghanaian world cup song for Qatar 2022, titled Black Stars (Bring Back the Love).



Not long ago, the ‘Selfish’ hitmaker took to social media to launch the new song but it appears to have received low patronage from a lot of Ghanaians.



Also, there is a widespread opinion that the song isn’t catchy enough for a World Cup banger.



Wading into the discussion, Samini shares in similar belief as he has taken to Twitter to throw shades at the writer and composer of the song.



Samini said a few other musicians including himself could have done better.



“The new black starts song tho, do we have to learn it before the world cup? whoever chose it probably wrote it too. Eiiiii track na 3y3 ya saaa no! Hmmm a few of us could have done a better job at that Chale anaa meeb)dam lol. But vim still for the boys. Go Ghana,” he wrote on Twitter.



The new black starts song tho ,do we have to learn it before the world cup ?????????‍♂️???? whoever chose it probably wrote it too. Eiiiii track na 3y3 ya saaa no! Hmmm ???????????? a few of us could have done a better job at that Chale anaa meeb)dam lol. but vim still for the boys. Go Ghana ???????? — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) November 19, 2022

