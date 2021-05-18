Samini inspired me to do music - Ray James

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: www.etvghana.com

Afropop singer Ray James has revealed that Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall recording artiste Samini influenced his decision to do music.



According to him, Samini inspires him a lot and he has been listening to his (Samini’s) songs right from childhood.



He shared this in an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show where he said, “At a very young age I was already saving money to buy Samini’s CDS so I could listen to him every time”.



Answering whether or not Samini is also the reason behind his dreadlocks he said, “I have always liked to keep my hair since I was little but then yes, I’ll also say that Samini’s look inspired me to lock my hair as well”.



Talking about some things he admires about the dancehall legend he stated that he loves his stagecraft and every other thing about him.



Asked whether he has had the chance to meet Samini, Ray James shared, “I’ve had the privilege to meet him about thrice and he was very excited each time we met”.



He mentioned that he looks forward to collaborating with Samini soon.