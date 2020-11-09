Entertainment of Monday, 9 November 2020

Samini first approached NDC for endorsement deal – Gatekeeper reveals

An industry gatekeeper-Ricky Tenneson Kotey has revealed that Samini firstly approached the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for an endorsement deal, but he was turned down.



He told MzGee in a video sighted by Zionfelix.net on TV3’s ‘Simply Showbiz’ program that the popular musician communicated to the NDC that he was one of them so they should open up for business but it didn’t work.



Following this, he targeted the New Patriotic Party and after an agreement was reached, he composed the song touting Nana Addo’s achievement.



Ricky emphasized that Samini is business-minded—and this has also helped him to get the attention he has been yearning to have for some time now.



According to him, most industry people are desperate for the gains and not the development of the industry.



Background:



Some days ago, the High-Grade Family frontline released a song titled’ Kpoyaka’ to highlight the achievements of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He was criticized by some music fans and industry players for defying his words of not endorsing or declaring publicly his political affiliation.



