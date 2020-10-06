Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Samini endorses Ursula Owusu's candidature?

Samini on stage with Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Ghanaian dancehall/reggae artiste, Samini seems to have joined the 2020 election campaign trail.



The popular musician has been sighted being part of a campaign team instituted for the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency, Hon Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.



In photos Zionfelix.net chanced upon, Samini was seen speaking to a crowd of people.



He also sat close to the Ablekuma West MP—who also doubles as the Minister of Communications.



Looking at his gestures in these photos, one would be convinced that he has endorsed the Member of Parliament who is hoping to be re-elected in the forthcoming elections.



As we are asking whether Samini has endorsed Hon Ursula or not, she captioned the photos and revealed that she was on tour with her team - so it appears Samini was part of the team she talked about.



She captioned the photos: “Taking a cue from the Asantehene’s advice to the president and his leadership; “let your people explain your good works to Ghanaians and you shall reap the fruits during the elections.” Hence, I have promised to be a carrier of the WORD and will only rest briefly on December 10th after the victory has embraced the New Patriotic Party.



“Yesterday, My team and I visited the Dansoman SSNIT Flats, Glefe, and Opetekwei in the Ablekuma West constituency. It was a fulfilling exercise as the people received our message with joy. The support and endorsement were captivating. Some of the constituents had peculiar issues needing attention of which I promised to initiate an action soon. Ablekuma West Constituency da m’akoma so. M’afa 2020 elections no personal. I am leaving no stone unturned. Y’abr3 anka y’ada #4More4Nana #4More4Ursula #4More2DoMore.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.