Samini cries after seeing video of Red Eye

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Hammer’s announcement that Red Eye of 2Toff’s fame has been discharged from a rehabilitation centre has been met with reactions from industry stalwarts with Samini indicating he shed tears.



The award-winning Reggae/Dancehall musician retweeting Hammer’s post, Thursday, was full of praise but indicated how emotional he has been after sighting the video.



“I just cried bro. God bless you hammer. What would we do without you? Welcome back #kooloo3di3ky3… big up oguns. Red eye is back,” his tweet read.



Hammer of The Last Two Music Group has been very instrumental in the recovery of the young music producer and musician having taken the member of 2Toff music group to a rehabilitation centre in August 2022.



His action was informed by a distressing post on Facebook “for a call to action on Red Eye from 2Toff about him being in a bad place and if care wasn’t taken, he would end up in a ditch.”



Describing the situation at the time as “alarming”, Hammer, a veteran producer, with the help of some others, “took up the task of finding him [Red Eye].”



“We found him near the fishing harbour at Tema New Town, and we ambushed him and finally got him into a rehab [centre] in Achimota,” Hammer said in a video in August.



Four months after coming to the aid of Red Eye, Hammer in a social media post on January 18, 2023, updated his followers, saying Red Eye has been discharged.



He added that Red Eye who has produced and featured on several hit songs was ready for production.



“Today we’re proud to say he’s been treated and fully discharged from The Chosen Rehab Center by God’s grace. He’s already in the studio doing wonders. Thank you to all who supported one way or the other or played any role in our brothers recovery,” Hammer said in the post sighted by GhanaWeb.



