Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samini asks when coronavirus vaccines will reach Upper West region

Samini Dagaati

Musician Samini Dagaati is asking when coronavirus vaccines will reach the Upper West region where he is currently based.



He posted a tweet which read: “I’m in the upper Upper West region of Ghana ... #wa. I need to get vaccinated and my local people here do too .. my question to whom it may concern is, are we getting vaccines sent to the rural areas and if yes where can one go in Wa to get vaccinated pls?"



Ghana received its first vaccine consignment under the WHO-led COVAX initiative in late February with vaccination starting last month.



The Ministry of Health through the Ghana Health Service, GHS; slated the most impacted regions for initial deployment of the over 600,000 doses. Inoculations are ongoing in Greater Accra Ashanti and Central regions.



The Upper West region has so far recorded 444 cases out of Ghana’s over 86,400 caseload. Only the Oti, North East and Oti regions have lesser cases – 308, 156 and 97 cases respectively.



