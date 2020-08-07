Entertainment of Friday, 7 August 2020

Sam Jonah is not my Sugar Daddy, I’ve never met him in my life – Tracy Boakye clarifies

Kumawood star, Tracy Boakye, has rubbished reports circulating on social media that renowned businessman and mining magnate, Sam Jonah, is the “sugar daddy “ who has been sponsoring her lavish lifestyle.



Mr. Jonah’s named has popped up following a “verbal war” between “16 years” hitmaker, Mzbel and Tracy. The two used unprintable words against each other over “snatching” allegations.



However, Tracy released a statement on Friday, debunking claims that Mr. Jonah is not the alleged sugar daddy and that she has never met the noble man in her entire life.



She apologized to Mr. Jonah stating that, "I wish to take this opportunity to apologise to Sir Sam Jonah and his family for the unfortunate state of affairs.”



Below is the full statement:



“I’m completely scandalized by recent news awash on social media outlets drawing a link between myself and Sir Sam Jonah as the father of my daughter. For the record I have never seen, met or engaged with Sir Sam Jonah at any stage of my life.I therefore find this news so hurtful and spiteful to the father of my new born child who is completely distraught on the back of the recent happenings.I ask that persons engaged in this unscrupulous agenda cease and desist from the publication of this fake news. Finally I wish to take this opportunity to apologise to Sir Sam Jonah and his family for the unfortunate state of affairs.”

