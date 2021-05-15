Sam George’s claim that Ghanaian musicians are local is senseless-Critic

Entertainment of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Entertainment critic and music curator Yaw Dan has slammed Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Sam George for claiming that Ghanaian musicians are too local.



He said the legislator should check his ears before making such reckless comments.



To him, the MP goofed when he said our musicians are not making it globally because they are too local.



The MP commenting on the reasons why Ghanaian musicians are not breaking barriers said one of the surest ways of going international is for them to use the English language in their songs.



He also urged Ghanaian musicians to add marketing value to their craft to enable them to be recognized on global platforms.



“Our music is too local and should be fused with a bit of English to capture international interests like the Burnaboy’s and Wizkid’s. For music to win a Grammys, it does not only need to be danceable or with good lyrics but rather with proper music marketing structure. Our artists are comfortable cooking ‘wicked beats. and put on dope lyrics but do not focus on marketing the music,” he noted.



But commenting on the issue, Yaw Dan slammed the MP saying he does not know what he was talking about.



He indicated that Michael Jackson did not sing in twi but became a household name globally.



He added it was senseless for him to have made the comments.



On his part, Chris Tsormanah asked how Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, and others went international with their songs.



He said the BET Sarkodie won was not organized by Ghanaians but foreigners and so, how could he have made such comments.



