Salma Mumin marks 33rd birthday with black-themed photoshoot

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Ghanaian actress, Salma Mumin has marked her birthday with some eye candy pictures she shared on her social media handles.



The actress who turned 33 on December 14, 2022, was captured in six pictures clad in a pencil dress with over hundreds of black balloons used as a backdrop.



The backdrop was supported with a black arch and had her name customised.



Salma was dressed in two distinct black outfits for her birthday, matching them with a ponytail and dazzling makeup.



Since the actress' photos were released, they have received almost 17,000 likes and more than a thousand birthday wishes.



Some of the birthday wishes came from the likes of Berla Mundi, Juliet Ibrahim, Cookie T, Victoria Lebene, Nikki Samonas, MzVee, and others.



A birthday caption that accompanied her post read, “FULLY GROWN AND MATURED!



“I’m grateful for all the lessons learnt. I’m grateful for the all the mistakes I made growing up because they have shaped me into the great woman I am today.



“Growing up in the eyes of the public has given people different perceptions about me forgetting I’m a child who was still in a “growing process” and can make mistakes just like any young person. some are true others are false. But in all, I give praise to God for not allowing them to drown me or define me. I now know better.



“VERY GRATEFUL TO GOD TO HAVE EXPERIENCED WHAT I WENT THROUGH GROWING…NOW I HAVE FOUND MY PURPOSE AND IM NEVER LOOKING BACK AGAIN. I AM GREAT AND WILL BE GREATER MOVING FORWARD! THANK YOU ALL FOR THE LOVE, SUPPORT, AND CRITICISM OVER THE PAST YEARS, I HAVE PAID ATTENTION AND LEARNT A LOT FROM YOU ALL. BLESS YOU, ALL.”



