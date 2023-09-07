Salma Mumin leaves social media abuzz with enticing photo

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress and socialite Salma Mumin has taken the internet by storm with a scintillating photoshoot that has left heads turning.



In these captivating photos, Salma confidently showcased her stunning figure, donning a chic two-piece swimwear ensemble paired with an elegant sheer dress.



The series of photographs quickly went viral, captivating the online community and sparking a deluge of compliments and admiration for the actress's striking beauty.



One enamored user couldn't help but exclaim, "Your type isn't yet put in bed... Angel in human form."



Another chimed in with, "Finest babe," while a third simply stated, "Too beautiful."



However, many accused her of promoting nudity with the enticing photos.



Check out the pictures below:





