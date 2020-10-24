Entertainment of Saturday, 24 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Salma Mumin apologises to MTN over false accusations

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Salma Mumin

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has rendered an unqualified apology to telecommunication giant MTN Ghana over some claims of fraud and thievery.



According to her, the claims she made earlier against the telecommunication company were purely mistaken and regretted.



She has also retracted her earlier statement she made about the mobile network providers in the heat of the moment.



In an Instagram post dated October 24, 2020 the actress wrote amongst other things that, “I was clearly mistaken. I hereby retract the said post and apologise unreservedly to MTN Ghana for any inconvenience caused by my earlier post.”



Salma Mumin in the same post also expressed gratitude to the service provider for supporting her to resolve issues around her financial transactions.



Her apology comes barely 24 hours after MTN Ghana threatened to press legal actions against her for what they described as attempts to drag the company's name into disrepute.



Salma Mumin earlier in the week took to her Instagram page to accuse the telecommunications company and its staff of stealing her money worth GHC10,000 from her business mobile money account.



Salma Mumin earlier in the week took to her Instagram page to accuse the telecommunications company and its staff of stealing her money worth GHC10,000 from her business mobile money account.



Checks by the organisation however revealed that the claims were untrue.



"As @Salmamumin is very much aware, the said amount was not in her MoMo Merchant Wallet and no money has been taken from her MoMo Merchant Wallet as claimed," MTN debunked in a statement.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.