Sally M releases highly ‘anticipated’ single Feeling

Music of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: George Duah, Contributor

Afrobeats star, Sally M has released her highly-anticipated first single of the year, Feeling, which features Ahkan of Ruff and Smooth fame.



The song is now exclusive release to Boomplay and will be available on other streaming platforms on July 21, 2023.



Following several months of announcing the title of the song and doing a cover art challenge for it, the singer and the songwriter has finally released the Amapiano song.



This is Sally M’s first single of the year 2023 and it is a hat-trick of productions by Takoradi-based sound engineer, Bodybeats who previously worked on her two debut singles.



Sally M stuck to her soothing voice on the song, combined a variety of native African languages to give meaning to the song which should be enough to drag all of us on our feet. Her delivery was complimented by Ahkan’s impressive baritone with a danceable beat beneath.



Sally Mugabe Hayfron, known in showbiz as Sally M, born the year 2000 in Sekondi, Ghana, is a Ghanaian musician and songwriter named after her grandmother, Sally Francesca Mugabe Hayfron, wife of late Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.



Sally M received her education at Baxford International School, did General Art at Bompeh Senior High Technical School, and later earned a MIG Diploma in Information Technology.



Sally M won the 2017 Miss Bompeh Pageantry. She has performed at the Shama Home Coming, Journey to Adiembra Concert, and the Efia-Kuma to the World Concert.



She has exceptional stage presence, great literary prowess, and vocals as her most prized qualities as a musician.



Click to listen to the song on Boomplay