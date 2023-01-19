Salinko wanted to cheat me – Quappiah opens up on relationship with Salinko

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Quappiah and Salinko have been paired in a lot of productions for some years.cOne can even describe them as brothers, looking at how close they were.



Unfortunately, an issue about money nearly affected their beautiful relationship.



Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix, Quappiah revealed what triggered his issue with Abraham Kofi Davis aka Salinko.



He explained that Salinko wanted to cheat him after he [Quappiah] invested in the ‘Boys Abre’ series.



After spending his money on production, costume and others things, Appiah said his partner planned of taking a larger part of the income they got through sponsorship.



While he was furious about the turnout of events, Quappiah disclosed that they were advised by a nobleman.



Following the advice from the man, the actor stated that he had to let go of the issue despite investing more than GHS 50,000 in the series.