Salinko debunks death rumours

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor, Abraham Davis popularly known as Salinko has rebuffed reports of him being dead after a poster with the inscription “What a shock” went viral on social media.



According to him, the said poster was shared by his colleague Don Little on his social media page when they were shooting a movie series that aired on United Television (UTV).



He explained that the posters were made when they were required to make it to suit a storyline in the series they were shooting hence, there is no cause for alarm for people to panic.



Speaking in a video shared by GhOne TV and sighted by GhanaWeb, Salinko urged the general public to disregard news about him being dead and prayed against such an occurrence.



“I’m not dead as it's reported. We were shooting a TV series which is shown on UTV and there was a scene where we had to make a poster about myself. Don Little shared the poster with the inscription 'What a shock' on his page which made it go viral.



"So I want to assure my fans and beloved people to be calm because I am not dead. It happened when were shooting a series. So if there are such plans I cancel them in the name of Jesus and it shall never come to pass,” he said.



The comment was made after a poster in which Salinko was announced to be dead went viral on social media.



The poster came with the inscription “What a shock” but had the name “Bantama Kwasi Boakye” instead of Salinko's real name.



The poster which went viral on social media was met with mixed reactions as some people were worried about the development.



Watch the video below





Kumawood actor and producer Abraham Davis popularly known in showbiz as Salinko has dismissed rumors about his passing after videos started circulating online today with no known cause, but after Ghonetv’s check with him, the actor has thrown out such claims revealing that the… pic.twitter.com/nIhFlWlBuj — GHOne TV (@ghonetv) February 8, 2024

SB/BB