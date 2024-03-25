Safo Newman joins Amerado, Charterhouse PRO, Lynx, others at event

Entertainment of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, Contribitor

Digital music service provider Mdundo has held an industry mixer.



The mixer saw the likes of Amerado, Safo Newman, Rolly Panda, Aubrey Mensa (manager of Black Sherif), Kofi Bruce, Ayisi, and the Lynx Entertainment team.



Also in attendance were Kwame Baah (CEO, Yves Digital), Emmanuel Appiagyei (Crux Global), and Robert Klah (PRO for CharterHouse), among other industry players.



Held at the Rehab Beach Club, the mixer was aimed at getting the players in the industry together to network while also discussing the importance of the platform on the Ghana market.



The event was hosted by country manager Daniel Ahenkorah.



Mr Ahenkorah revealed that the event was meant to bridge the gap between rights holders and the industry.



“This (mixer) was to establish our relationship with music rights holders and the industry,” he shared.



The platform is dedicated to helping Ghanaian rights holders by offering revenue to them and making the music easily accessible to the consumer.



“Our direction is to make music more accessible and affordable to the local consumer and offer advertising revenue as income to rights holders.”



The mixer was emceed by music executive Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh with music from YFM’s DJ CueBeatz.