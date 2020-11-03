Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Sadiq jabs Sarkodie for displaying ignorance on Akufo-Addo endorsement song

Sarkodie endorsed President Akufo-Addo on his latest song 'Happy Days'

A spokesperson on Creative Arts for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sadiq Abdulai Abu has described as 'ignorance' Sarkodie's claim that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) solved the erratic power supply (dumsor) challenge that hit the country when the NDC was in power.



In his latest song titled ‘Happy Days’, that features Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie mentioned that Akufo-Addo has not only implemented good policies, including Free Senior High School, in the interest of the citizenry but also solved the persistent, irregular, and unpredictable electric power outage canker.



“We all spoke against the dumsor and the high inflation rate and so if these have been solved at the moment with Ghanaians also enjoying free SHS, then all I can say is that Nana Akufo-Addo should continue for another four years,” he said in the song.



For Sadiq, whoever would credit the Akufo-Addo administration for solving dumsor is ignorant.



"It’s ignorance for anyone to suggest the Nana Addo led administration solved Dumsor. When and how did they solve Dumsor? Such ignorance can’t be allowed to fester. By all means, take your endorsement fees, but don't hoodwink your fans into believing your ignorance," he poked in a Facebook post.



Both the NPP and NDC have claimed glory for the stabilised power supply in the country. While the NPP says its efforts ensured the end to the frequent power outages, the NDC says it solved the challenge before leaving office in 2016.



Meanwhile, reggae/dancehall musician Samini has also released a song to propagate the achievements of Akufo-Addo. Titled 'Kpoyaka', the song was released on Monday, November 3 - a few hours before Sarkodie's.









