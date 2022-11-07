Sablar teams up with Darko Vibes on Down Low

Music of Monday, 7 November 2022

Source: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh

Ghanaian singer Sablar is riding on the high waves as he drops another banger featuring Darko Vibes titled ‘Down Low’.



The new single follows his amapiano single Virus; a single that showed the singer’s rich range.



Down Low is a single filled with vibes and happy moments as Sablar takes us on a love journey.



He doesn’t take us on this journey alone as he is assisted by another melody connoisseur in the person of DarkoVibes.



The highly-rated singer brings his sauce and touches to the single.



Produced by Tema’s very own KaySo, Down Low is all sorts of jam. A cocktail of afrobeats and the Caribbean swing - definitely a dance floor favourite.



“Down Low is a song for all the good moments and vibes. I had fun creating this record with my brother Darko Vibes,” Sablar shared.



Down Low is out now on all streaming platforms, stream now! https://lnk.to/SablarDownLow



