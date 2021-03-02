Music of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Atinka Online

SP Kofi Sarpong ‘endorses’ collaborations between secular and gospel artistes

Gospel music singer, SP Kofi Sarpong

Gospel music singer and a senior police officer, SP Kofi Sarpong has expressed his candid opinion on the most controversial issue within the gospel music fraternity, saying he sees absolutely nothing wrong with gospel and secular collaborations.



A few weeks ago, Ghanaian gospel songwriter, singer, and performer, Celestine Donkor released a song titled “Thank You,” (Yedawase) which featured Ghanaian sensational female vocalist Efya, prolific songwriter, and singer Akwaboah Jnr. Celestine received serious backlash for putting “perceived devils” on her song.



Speaking in an interview with Roman Fada on Atinka FM on Sunday, SP Kofi Sarpong expressed disappointment in the section of Ghanaians with the view that it is not appropriate for a gospel musician to record a song with secular musicians.



The prolific singer and energetic performer said that it is very unnecessary to raise such arguments because even Jesus never segregated people like the way some Ghanaians are doing but rather brought together both the righteous and sinners in his ministry.



He believes that God has not made us judges over anyone and moreover, as we live on earth, we are all not perfect but all trying to be perfect so he sees nothing wrong with gospel musicians working with musicians championing other genres.



He revealed in the interview that Ghanaian outspoken Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah known professionally as Shatta Wale, has approached him for a collaboration, and surely he will do, so Ghanaians should expect a beautiful song from them.