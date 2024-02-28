SONA 2024: Akufo-Addo's tax incentive plans for movie industry not trustworthy - Ola Michael

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Movie producer and entertainment pundit, Ola Michael, has voiced his skepticism regarding President Akufo-Addo's promise of tax incentives for the film industry in Ghana.



According to him, the president's announcement at the State of the Nation Address on February 27, 2024, was too little, too late, and not trustworthy.



In an exclusive interview with Isaac Dadzie of GhanaWeb Entertainment, Ola Michael said that he and fellow stakeholders had been persistently advocating for tax reliefs on movie projects for an extended period, only to find their efforts consistently disregarded.



He said the president had failed to fulfil his previous promises to the creative arts sector, including the establishment of a streaming platform, demonstrating a lack of good faith toward the industry.



“It's something that they are thinking about now, which I think is a step in the right direction. We want people to come in to shoot, we want bigger productions to come in... These are things that we've been crying about and making noise about. But the question is, are they going to do it?



“Where is the possibility? In 2016, you gave people over eleven promises. You fulfilled none. In 2020, you gave us about four or five, and you have fulfilled none. So what is the guarantee here?” he wondered.



Ola Michael accused the government of playing with the minds of the filmmakers and using them for political gain.



Expressing doubt about the government's commitment to implement the tax incentives, he attributed the perceived lack of action to members of the ruling party, accusing them of not exerting pressure on the president to fulfill his obligations.



“Why are we supposed to trust these people and the things they say? I don't know. I don't see. They have not shown good faith to the industry and so I do not want to believe that this thing will be done.



“And these are the very same things that were spoken about two, or three years ago, but now that his presidency is about to end, that's when he sees the need to discuss this with Cabinet. I think they are playing with us,” he said.



He said taking the creative industry seriously was not about making empty promises, but about delivering on them and meeting the needs of the sector.



“Taking it seriously is making sure the things you need have been done. The things promised you have been done. That is what it means to be taken seriously in this dispensation.



“But if you tell me you are now thinking about these things that we have been talking about, that even Idris Elba had to come three years ago to even tell you about, now you are thinking about it, then you are not taking us seriously enough,” he stated.



He said the film industry deserved better treatment and respect from the government.



ID/BB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.