SK Frimpong releases the video of his praise hit song ‘Adefoode’

Ghanaian gospel singer and anointed worshipper SK Frimpong is out with the visual of his praise groove hit song 'Adefoode'.



'Adefoode' considers the grace and mercies of God on our lives as a free gift without a charge. The title ‘Adefoode’ literally translates in English as ‘Chargeless’ or ‘Free of Charge’.



The song simply explains the dumbfounding goodness of God’s ability to save, bless, impart gifts and grace at no payable cost at all.



The colorful video comes with a great concept highlighting the theme of the song accompanied by a rich cultural touch.



SK has been known for his power-packed praise and worship encounters available on his YouTube channel that continues to garner love and massive support for his ministry.



Watch Video below:



