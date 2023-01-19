SDTA Awards crowns Abdul Salam Mumuni Supreme African Filmmaker of the Decade

Movies of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy

Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards, now in its 2nd year, has conferred on Alhaji Abdul Salam Mumuni, Supreme African Filmmaker of the Decade, the first award of its kind.



The decorated filmmaker dressed in a white Jalabiya received the ‘Supreme African Filmmaker of the Decade’ award on stage from Her Excellency; Lilian Sally Addo, for his hard work, consistency, and successful career over the decade.



Abdul Salam Mumuni took to his Instagram page to express his gratitude in a short but grateful speech for being honoured as the Supreme African Filmmaker of the Decade at the SDTA Awards 2022.



“Maasha Allah. Thanks Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards,” he stated.



Speaking on why the decorated filmmaker was chosen by the Awards Academy Board, both the Awards Young Chairperson & The Vice Chairman had this to say:



“Through his production company Venus films, Alhaji Abdul Salam made a huge indelible impact on the Ghanaian, Nigerian, or by extension the African film industry by producing the biggest blockbuster after blockbuster in the early 2000s.



"His achievements as a producer, executive producer, and for story credits have earned him, Supreme African Filmmaker of the Decade. So, a big congratulations to him on his honor, we’re so proud of him, he helped to shape up and revive the Ghana film industry, inspiring other African filmmakers to buckle up too.



"The Ghanian film history cannot be written without him, because he is a big part of it," said Hon. Zino Lexili, the young Chairperson of SDTA Awards.



“The SDTA could not be more excited to honor Alhaji Abdul Salam as our Supreme African Filmmaker of the Decade. He embodies a strength of character that shows in the preeminence of his works. His consistency in almost two decades of his career, hardworking and innovative demeanor, and body of exceptional films, make him an especially exemplary filmmaker, who merits the award. Congratulations to him!,” said Hon. Eric Michael Ogazi, the Young Vice Chairman of SDTA.



The SDTA is really serious about their awards and so the Award for Decade film category is jury-decided only, which illuminates the finest examples of the acting craft and highlights major achievements in African film history.



About Abdul Salam Mumuni



Alhaji Abdul Salam Mumuni is a Ghanaian filmmaker who helped revive the Ghana film industry, which declined between 1998 and 2000.



His first film, which brought attention back to the film industry in Ghana, was ‘God Loves Prostitutes’, which starred Nollywood star Genevieve Nnaji. Salam's Venus Film Production is responsible for the discovery of the likes of Van Vicker, Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari, and a host of other celebrities.



Here are some of Alhaji Abdul Salam Mumuni's filmmaking credits - either for Story credits, producer credits, or executive producer credits.



Hog-Tie - 2022

Savannah- 2021

Illusions - 2021

Famous - 2021

Cast Away - 2020

Catch them young - 2020

A woman’s Scorn - 2020

2 days after Friday - 2019

Dance with the Devil - 2019

Getting married - 2018

Stalemate - (tv series) - 2016

If God be for us - 2016

Candle in the wind - 2016

True lies - 2015

Don’t play that Game - 2014

Prince of Barmah - 2014

Sisters at War- 2014

Bachelors -2014

The Will - 2013

End of the Will - 2013

End of the Will 2 -2013

The Hunters - 2013

Crime Suspect- 2013

The Groom's Bride - 2012

A Reason to Kill - 2011

Single Six- 2011

Pool Party- 2011

Chelsea - 2010

Who Loves Me? - 2010

Temptation 1& 2- 2010

4 Play - 2010

4 Play 2- 2010

4 Play Reloaded 3 - 2010

4 Play Reloaded 2 - 2010

4 Play Reloaded -2010

Pirates of the Night- 2009

Agony of the Christ - 2008

Playboy - 2008

Playboy 2 - 2008

Princess Tyra - 2007

Mummy's Daughter - 2006

Mummy's Daughter 2 - 2006

Frozen Emotion - 2006

Frozen Emotion 2 - 2006

The Return of Beyonce - 2006

The Return of Beyonce 2 - 2006

Darkness of Sorrow - 2006

Darkness of Sorrow 2 - 2006

My Mother's Heart - 2005

Divine Love - 2004

The Chosen One 1&2 - 2003



And many more!



About Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards



The Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards (SDTA AWARDS, Pronounced as STAR AWARDS for the initials) is the first prestigious and Global Awards Organization from Africa to celebrate and honour the supremacy and dynamism of both African and international creatives & talents in the creative or entertainment Industry, whose works have projected the Arts and Entertainment sector exceptionally.



SDTA AWARDS also has a SPECIAL RECOGNITION Category which spotlights on all aspects of life to celebrate and honour personalities from around the globe with long-standing service to the development of their respective fields and also to Humanity, for creative and innovative contributions.



SDTA AWARDS is presented in an Annual Awards show, hosted by Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy. SDTA Awards (Gala) provides a comprehensive, red-carpet Awards experience within a high-value networking and opportunity environment for industry professionals & Rookies.